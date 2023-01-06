Cairo: A young Kuwaiti had taken his life by hanging, becoming the first suicide in Kuwait in 2023, local media said.
The man in his 30s had committed suicide inside his family house in Kuwait City late Wednesday, Al Anba newspaper reported.
His brother reported the incident to authorities, which opened an investigation into its circumstances, according to a security source. The motive for the suicide is not clear yet.
In recent months, Kuwaiti media has reported a series of suicide deaths and attempts in the country.
Forty-one suicide cases and 43 suicide attempts were registered in 2021 in Kuwait, a country of around 4.6 million people mostly foreigners, according to official figures.
Kuwait has recently boosted security on the Sheikh Jaber Causeway, one of the world’s longest bridges, after an increase in suicide attempts on the site, according to local media.
Kuwaiti sources said expatriates attempting suicide face deportation.