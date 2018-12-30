Manama: Kuwait is considering extending official holidays to the private sector in a new bid to make it more attractive to its citizens.
Currently, official holiday adopted by the Civil Service Commission are confined to the public sector while the days off for those working in the private sector depend on agreements with employers.
Private sector employees have often complained that their holidays were considerably shorter than those of government personnel.
Labour forces told Al Anba daily they had presented a proposal to the government to align official holidays and they were working on its approval.
Another proposal to the government is to approve new regulations to ensure the non-termination of Kuwaitis working in the private sector who had passed successfully the probation period and have not been implicated in offences.
Recent statistics say that 345,100 Kuwaitis work in the public sector, representing 76.8 per cent of the total Kuwaiti labour force.
According to government labour statistics, 58 per cent of Kuwaitis refuse to work in the private sector and would rather wait for an opening in the public sector.
In 2017, around 22,000 Kuwaitis signed up with the commission to be recruited in the public sector.
Despite a robust drive by the government to make the private sector more attractive to Kuwaiti nationals, foreigners continue to overwhelm the sector.
Most Kuwaitis opt for government jobs to benefit from the professional security they offer as they cannot be fired unless in extreme cases. They are also attracted by less work pressure, more relaxed timings, fewer working hours and longer holidays.