Kuwait Interior Ministry has given a month-long grace period for illegal expatriates until the end of December to readjust their status. Image Credit: File photo

Cairo: Kuwait’s labour authorities are handling thousands of absence complaints filed by employers against their migrant workers with the aim of facilitating illegal expatriates’ ability to rectify their status, a local newspaper said Friday.

The absence notices in Kuwait prevent workers involved from paying related fines and legalise their status in the country.

The Kuwait Interior Ministry has given a month-long grace period for illegal expatriates until the end of December to readjust their status to comply with labour regulations.

The State Public Authority of Manpower is seeking to protect rights of workers in the private sectors as well as those of their employers, Al Rai quoted an official source at the agency as saying.

“Regarding the absenteeism cases, the worker has to apply for handling the complaint. Should conditions for looking into the complaint be met, it would be examined by the Labour Relations Directorate,” the source added.

In case, a final approval is obtained for work transfer, the absence notice against the worker is dropped. “But if this approval is not secured, the absence notice is not dropped unless the employer renounces the complaint,” the source explained. The source noted that the complaint could, however, be dropped without the employer’s consent in certain cases. They include categories of the wife of a Kuwaiti or Gulf man; the husbands and children of Kuwaiti and Gulf women; Palestinian document holders; and the foreign female worker who has transferred residency to become a dependent provided she has a family living in Kuwait.

Foreigners account for nearly 3.4 million of Kuwait’s over 4.8 million population.