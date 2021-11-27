Cairo: A Kuwaiti traffic misdemeanor court had handed down jailing terms to several motorists found guilty of illegally parking their cars in areas designated for the people of determination, according to a media report.
The court had sentenced the offenders whose number was not specified to one week in jail each and ordered them to pay a bail of KD500 each to halt serving the jail sentencing for three years, Al Anba newspaper reported.
Kuwaiti traffic authorities have recently stepped up a clampdown on road violators.
Authorities had booked 312 violations in a two-hour campaign in the area of Qurain Markets in the governorate of Mubarak Al Kabeer, the paper added.
Violators were referred to the traffic department while some cars were impounded pending legal procedures.
Infringements ranged from failing to meet safety standards, insurance expiry and driving without a licence.