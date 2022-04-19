Cairo: Kuwait is expected to resume issuing visas for expatriate family visits next month as the country has recently loosened restrictions prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a local newspaper.
Al Anba quoted a security source as saying that the Kuwaiti Interior Ministry will resume the issuance of such visas starting from May 8 after a halt of more than two years.
The reissuance will be conducted in line with previous regulations including the necessity that the expatriate, wishing to bring in the family, must have an “appropriate” monthly salary, the source added.
“These visits will be reintroduced for family reunion and because these visits contribute to the boost of commercial activities in the country,” the source said.
Foreigners account for nearly 3.5 million of Kuwait’s total population of around 4.6 million.
In February, the Kuwaiti government lifted most anti-coronavirus restrictions and relaxed travel curbs after a marked drop in infection rates in the country.
Accordingly, unvaccinated people are allowed to enter malls, cinemas and theatres provided they present a negative PCR result. Social gatherings inside indoor and outdoor places and full capacity of public transport are also allowed in compliance with health requirements. Physical distancing among worshippers at mosques has been cancelled.
The relaxed measures also allow unvaccinated travellers to enter the country, provided they present a negative PCR test result conducted 72 hours before the flight, go into seven-day domestic quarantine after arrival and do another negative PCR test on the seventh day to end the quarantine.
The fully vaccinated travellers are exempted from pre-arrival and on-arrival PCR tests as well as home quarantine.