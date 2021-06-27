Dubai: A Kuwaiti lawyer and an expat nurse have been sentenced to seven years in prison each for having an illicit affair and aborting the foetus.
The Court of Appeal upheld earlier rulings issued by the Criminal Court against the lawyer and the nurse.
The Criminal Court had earlier sentenced the lawyer to seven years in prison for having the illicit sexual relationship and another jail term for three years for participating in aborting the foetus.
The nurse was also sentenced to the same term. The convicts were sent to the central prison immediately after the court issued its final ruling.
Sexual relationships out of wedlock are a criminal offence in Kuwait.