Dubai: Kuwait’s Criminal court sentenced a Kuwaiti lawyer and his expat client to five years in prison and banned the lawyer from practicing law for 10 years for bribing an immigration officer to help his wanted client flee the country through Kuwait International Airport.
The lawyer was arrested when he tried to smuggle his Arab expat client as he offered a bribe to an immigration department employee working at the departure terminal.
The passport officer informed officials at the airport that the lawyer offered her a large sum of money in exchange for stamping the passport of his Arab client who was wanted by security authorities who issued arrest warrants against him.
The Criminal Investigation Department and Financial Crime Department were alerted about the attempt. The officer was asked to agree in order to get the details of the expat who wanted to flee the country.
The lawyer was caught red-handed while he was handing over the agreed amount of cash to the passport officer in exchange for an exit stamp.
The lawyer has been convicted of bribing a public employee and helping a wanted man flee the country.