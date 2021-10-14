Cairo: Kuwait has issued entry visas for around 700 foreign schoolteachers who were stranded abroad due to travel restrictions prompted by the global pandemic, a local newspaper reported.
The Education and Interior ministries have issued the visas for the teachers, some of them have already arrived in the country, Al Anba reported, quoting close sources.
The teachers will undergo medical tests before they starting doing the job.
Based on results, those found medical unqualified and hepatitis C carriers will have their contracts terminated, get their financial entitlements and leave the country, the sources added.
The new school year started in Kuwait earlier this month with reinstatement of in-person classes.
After a seven-month ban, as of August 1, expatriates have be-come free to travel to Kuwait as long as they received two dos-es of an approved vaccine. They are the Pfizer-BioNTech, Ox-ford, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
Passengers who received two doses of Sinopharm, Sinovac and Sputnik vaccines can only enter the country if they take a third dose of one of the vaccines recognised by Kuwait.