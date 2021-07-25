Cairo: An Indian national, working as a security guard at the US embassy in Kuwait, shot himself dead, Kuwait media reported.
The body of the man was found inside a toilet in the embassy building after shooting himself, a security source said.
Police found the man dead after shooting himself in the head. A gun was also found next to him, Al Qabas newspaper reported, quoting the source.
“He is an Indian national and aged 44 years,” the source added. The body was taken to a forensic medical department to conduct an autopsy.