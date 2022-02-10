Cairo: The Kuwaiti government has promised to take measures allowing employees to be paid in return for unused holidays, local media reported.
The promise was made by Justice Minister Jamal Al Jallawi at parliament in response to a related proposal. The minister pledged to amend a civil service law within a month to allow the payment.
“The government’s pledge to the National Assembly comes to crown four years of efforts since we adopted the proposal and sought to apply it on the ground,” lawmaker Khalil Al Salih said, according to Al Rai newspaper.
It was not immediately clear when the move could take effect, its rules or how many employees in the country of around 4.6 million would benefit from it.
Foreigners make up nearly 3.5 million of Kuwait’s overall population.