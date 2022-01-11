Dubai: A Kuwaiti man has been sentenced to five years in prison for beating his family’s Asian guard to death, local media reported.
According to media reports, the young man used a baton to hit the guard several times in Kabad District.
It was not revealed why he killed his family’s guard but he was charged with beating that led to death and accordingly got a five-year-jail term although he was charged at the time of the crime with premediated murder.
Death penalty
Kuwaiti law stipulates the death penalty for a number of crimes such as murder, kidnapping with intent to murder, blackmailing, sexual assault, forced prostitution, or rape (assault by penetration), in addition to piracy if it results in the death of a person, or drug dealing.
Moreover, a perjurer or false witness whose testimony results in the execution of an innocent person can be sentenced to death and so is a person committing an intended action threatening to people or things being transported through a public road that result in the death of a person.