DUBAI: Kuwait on Wedesday formed a new government, headed by Sheikh Mohammed Sabah Al Salem Al Sabah, consisting of 13 ministers, Kuwat-state news agency (Kuna) said.
Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, issued a decree naming Sheikh Mohammed Al Salem as the Prime Minister and the formation of the new government, the first after the passing of Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah on December 16, 2023.
Following is the list of new ministers:
Fahad Yousef Saud Al Sabah: Deputy Prime Minister and acting Minister of Defence and Interior;
Dr. Imad Mohammed Al Atiqi: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Oil;
Abdul Rahman Baddah Al Motairi: Minister of Information and Culture;
Dr. Ahmad Abdul Wahhab Al Awadi: Minister of Health;
Feras Saud Al Malek Al Sabah: Minister of Social, Family and Childhood Affairs and acting Minister of State for Cabinet affairs;
Dr. Anwar Ali Al Mudhaf: Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment;
Dr. Salem Falah Al Hajraf: Minister of Electricity, Water and Energy, and Minister of State for Housing Affairs;
Dawood Sulaiman Marafi: Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Minister of State for Communication Affairs;
Dr. Adel Mohammed Al Adwani: Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research;
Abdullah Hamad Al Jouan: Minister of Commerce and Industry;
Abdullah Ali Al Yahya: Minister of Foreign Affairs;
Faisal Saeed Al Ghareeb: Minister of Jstice and Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs and
Dr. Nora Mohammed Al Mashaan: Minister of Public Works and Minister of State for Municipal Affairs.