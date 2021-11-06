Cairo: An expatriate motorist in Kuwait was shot at by another motorist following a road accident involving them, a local newspaper reported.
The Syrian expatriate had the accident in the area of Sulaibiya, some 18 kilometres from the Kuwait City, and when he stopped, the other motorist stepped out and sprayed him with tear gas, Al Rai added.
As the expat hit the road again, he was chased by the other motorist and an escort who fired at him before speeding off, the report said.
The paper did not say if the expatriate had suffered any injury as a result.
He filed a legal complaint with the police, registering an alleged case of attempted murder.
Police started a manhunt for the two purported assailants based on descriptions provided by the expatriate.
Kuwait has recently seen a series of violent incidents in public, some of which culminated in murders.