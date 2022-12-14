Cairo: A Kuwaiti court has sentenced an Egyptian expatriate to life on charges of murdering two Syrian co-workers at a restaurant earlier this year, Kuwaiti media reported.
The murders occurred last April after a fight among the workers inside the restaurant in Al Ahmadi governorate in southern Kuwait.
During the fracas, the defendant stabbed three colleagues, two of them died and the third is being treated, according to media reports.
In investigations, the defendant said he acted in self-defence, claiming the victims used to insult him.
At hearings, he denied an intention to kill the victims. The court excluded the premeditated murder charge and accordingly handed him a life sentence, Al Anba newspaper reported.
The verdict can be appealed.
Foreigners make up nearly 3.4 million of Kuwait’s total population of 4.6 million.