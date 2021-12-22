Dubai: An Indian expat will be deported from Kuwait after being caught selling ration food items in the Hawally area, local media reported.
According to the Ministry of Interior, a Kuwaiti citizen filed a complaint stating that an expat had opened a booth in the Hawally area and was selling ration food items. Immediately the ministry’s team swung into action, arrested the man and confiscated products being sold such as milk, rice, sugar and oil.
He was taken into custody and will be deported after the completion of legal procedures.
In a separate case, the ministry deported two Egyptians for public interest reasons after investigations showed the men were involved in financially supporting Lebanon's Hezbollah militia.
Over the past 19 months, Kuwait has deported 22,427 expats, who were found to be in violation of Kuwait’s laws. Recently, Kuwait announced it will deport those who try to commit suicide.