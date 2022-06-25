Dubai: Kuwait deported more than 10,800 expats in the first six months of the year for violating the residency law, an average of 63 workers every day, local media reported.
According to a senior security source, most of the deportees were menial workers residing in bachelors’ residential areas such as Jleeb Al Shuyoukh, Mahboula, Shuwaikh Industrial Area, Bneid Al Gar, Wafra Farms and Abdali area.
Sources denied the report about the violating workers fleeing from Jleeb Al Shuyoukh and migrating to other areas in order to escape the intensive security campaigns, insisting that there is a security cordon and continuous monitoring of the situation.
First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Ahmed Al Nawaf and the Undersecretary of the ministry Lieutenant General Anwar Al Barjas have been diligently following up on a daily basis the file related to violators of the residency law and security campaigns, adding that there is absolutely no problem for anyone who resides in any of these areas as long as his residency is valid and his status is legal.