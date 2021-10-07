Cairo: Kuwait’s senior traffic officials are discussing a proposal to halt issuing driving licences for expatriates who make up the majority of the country’s population, local media reported.
Undersecretary of the Interior Ministry Lt Gen. Faisal Al Nawaf on Wednesday met senior traffic officials and discussed a proposal to halt issuing driving licences for expatriates, according to Al Qabas newspaper.
The pros and cons of the proposal were debated at the meeting. On the positive side, halting issuance of new driving licences for expats will result in reducing the number of cars on roads, thus cutting traffic congestion and accidents, the paper said. The conferees also explored potential negative results of a related ban, the paper added without giving specifics.
Lt Gen. Al Nawaf directed a new “advanced” mechanism be devised for issuing driving licences for foreign residents and statistics be provided on the number of expats granted driving licences recently and its impact on the traffic scene in the country.
Foreigners make up nearly 3.4 million of Kuwait’s total population of 4.6 million.