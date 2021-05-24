Dubai: A Kuwaiti civil defence officer died on Sunday while fighting a fire that broke out in his neighbour’s house in Bayan, local media reported.
Major Abdul Aziz Al Dawas from the Salmiya Fire Station rushed to his neighbour’s house after he saw the fire rising from the maid’s bedroom. He tried to extinguish the fire with a fire extinguisher before the arrival of firefighters. The officer sustained severe injuries and was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to the burns five hours later.
The Interior Ministry’s operations room received a report of the fire that erupted in the maid’s prefabricated room. Police officers and firefighters were dispatched immediately to the scene to put out the fire.
Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al Mohammed Al Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, and employees of the General Directorate of Fire Force, mourned the death of Major Al Dawas.