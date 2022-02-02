Dubai: Kuwait has officially cancelled its decision banning the washing of bodies of COVID-19 victims before burial and will soon cancel PCR test and quarantine, the Minister of Health said on Wednesday.
Dr. Khaled Al Saeed said: “As we are nearing the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have officially canceled the decision on non-washing of the COVID-19 deceased.”
Kuwait will also cancel PCR test and replace it with the rapid test. It will also cancel quarantine, the minister said. The new measures are part of a slew decisions to ease COVID-19 related restrictions.
The ministry reported 6,592 new coronavirus cases, two fatalities and 4,886 fresh recoveries, bringing total infections to 558,745 and overall deaths to 2,501, while total recoveries jumped to 502,03.