Kuwait City: As Kuwait emerges from its second wave, hospitals are witnessing a huge decline in COVID-19 patients who have been vaccinated, local media reported.

According to health officials, around 93 per cent of patients admitted to the hospital or receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) are those who have not been vaccinated. As of Saturday, there are 149 patients undergoing treatment in the ICU.

Daily cases

Since February, Kuwait has been hit by the second wave of the pandemic, as it recorded at least 1,000 new cases every day. It wasn’t until two months later, on May 9, that Kuwait reported 992, signalling that the cases might be dropping. While cases are still hovering around 1,000 per day, the percentage of cases to swabs conducted has decreased from an average of 16 per cent to about 12 per cent.

Vaccination efforts

Many have pointed to the fact the drop in critical cases is mainly due to the rising number of vaccinated citizens and residents.

According to covidvax.live, around two and a half million doses have been administered in Kuwait so far. While several news outlets have pointed to this figure, the Ministry of Health has not revealed any new data on the vaccine roll out since May 16.