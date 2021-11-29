Dubai: An Asian expat and his girlfriend have been arrested and will be deported after being caught in an indecent act inside their parked car in Salmiya area, local media reported.
The incident was filmed by a Kuwaiti citizen, who noticed a car shaking. When he approached the vehicle out of curiosity, he was surprised to see the couple in a compromising position.
He recorded the entire scene with his mobile phone and provided the video to the local police station.
The video clip showed the couple sitting in reclined front seats.