Dubai: More than 250,000 driving licenses of expats are expected to be cancelled in Kuwait over the next three months, local media reported.

According to Al Rai newspaper, this is due to the fact that some of these were obtained by fraud. Besides, there could have been changes in condition based on which these driving licences were granted.

The move is aimed at reducing traffic congestion on Kuwait roads, and comes at a time when the Ministry of Interior is embarking on a project to cancel old valid driving licences and replace them with new ones. The committee in charge has begun its work this month; it will take 3 months to finish it.

The total number of licences issued so far is more than 3 million. Out of these, the valid ones are estimated to be around one million, which will be replaced with new driving licenses.

Earlier this week, a Kuwaiti member of parliament tabled a motion limiting car ownership for foreign workers in the country to two per person, arguing that the move is necessary to stop illegal trade in car licences and reduce traffic congestion in the country.

MP Abdullah Al Tireiji said that an expatriate who wishes to own more than two cars for personal use has to pay certain fees after approval from traffic authorities.