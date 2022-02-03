Cairo: A fierce fight erupted between neighbours in Kuwait, leaving eight people injured, a local newspaper has said.
Investigations showed that the problem started with a row among children that soon involved older people from both sides in the area of Al Nassim in the governorate of Al Jahra in north-west Kuwait, Al Anba reported.
Four people were injured from each side, a security source said. The injuries were mostly minor.
Both sides were about to fight each other again when they some of them met outside a police station, but police intervened and disengaged them, the source added.
The incident was referred to public prosecution for an inquiry.
The ages of those involved in the violence range from 17 years to 58, the paper said. It was not immediately clear if the fight involved any weapons.
In recent months, Kuwait has seen several incidents of violence in public, some of them culminated in murder.