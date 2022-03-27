Cairo: Twenty Indian schools in Kuwait have postponed revival of all-out class presence until next September, a Kuwaiti newspaper has reported.
The schools were due to return to full in-person classes on Sunday, April 3, to replace a current system halving class attendance, a precaution prompted by efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, Al Rai added.
“Classes in these schools will continue in the second semester on the two-group basis whereby 50 per cent of the total students alternately attend on one day,” the paper quoted an education source as saying.
The postponement, according to the source is due to shortages of teaching staff, cleaning workers and bus drivers. “There is also a lack in the school equipment necessary to cope with the high student density since the start of the pandemic in February 2020 until now,” the source said without giving specific figures.
Indians make up almost 1 million of Kuwait’s overall population of 4.6 million.
The second semester in public Kuwaiti schools started on March 6 as authorities have largely eased COVID-19 restrictions.