Dubai: A Kuwaiti court has convicted an imam after he was found guilty of forging official documents stating that he had taken care of his disabled son, and his wife had given up her right to care to obtain financial benefits through these documents.
The court upheld a fine of KD 3,000 ($10,000) against the imam on charges of falsifying his son’s sponsorship certificate and his wife’s acknowledgment of giving up care without her knowledge.
The court ruling sparked controversy on social media, with many users expressing their condemnation of the man's behaviour just to get financial benefits.
There are more than 45,000 people in Kuwait who are considered legally disabled. Under Law No. 8 of 2010, the government must contribute to the support of their housing, social, psychological and educational needs, as well as sports, entertainment and vocational rehabilitation. It should also uphold their public rights and oblige authorities concerned to integrate them into society, in addition to other benefits and exemptions.
Kuwait also grants allowances for disabled people, which varies according to how the government classifies the disability. Citizens under 21 years of age receive a direct allowance from the government. A child with a minor disability gets KD2,220 (Dh26,906) per year – around KD184 per month – along with a onetime grant of KD5,000.
A child with moderate disabilities receives an allowance of KD2,700 per year – about KD225 per month – and a KD10,000 onetime grant. Those with disabilities classified as ‘severe’ will receive an annual allowance of KD 3,324 (KD277 per month) plus a KD10,000 onetime grant.
However, once the child becomes an adult at the age of 21, the allowance is stopped. Then the Public Institution for Social Security takes over, determining the needs of the disabled person, including allowances as well as other benefits, such as medical equipment, wheelchairs and nurse, driver or personal caretaker allowance based on the type and severity of the disability.