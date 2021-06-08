Kuwait City: During the Cabinet of Ministers meeting on Monday, the Kuwaiti government decided to resume direct flights between London and Kuwait from June 13. As per the directions of the government, the Directorate General for Civil Aviation (DGCA) has been tasked with organising the flight schedule so that each airline company has one flight a week.
The move comes as Kuwait slowly starts lifting restrictions on vaccinated travellers. So far, only Kuwaitis who are vaccinated can leave Kuwait, with a few exceptions. Those who are exempt from the decision are: pregnant women, those who have a certificate from the Ministry of Health stating their inability to receive the vaccine due to health conditions, children under the eligible age, students studying abroad and members of the diplomatic core.
While flights are set to resume between Kuwait and the UK, non-Kuwaitis are still barred from entering Kuwait until further notice.
Reopening activities
After being closed for almost a year and half, museums and cultural activities are set to reopen starting Sunday, June 13.
This comes as Kuwait slowly starts opening several activities as more people are getting vaccinated.
According to covidvax.live, around two and a half million doses have been administered in Kuwait so far. While several news outlets have pointed to this figure, the Ministry of Health has not revealed any new data on the vaccine roll out since May 16.