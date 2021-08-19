A man greets his family upon their arrival at Kuwait international airport on August 1, 2021. the government announced that they will resume direct flights from India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Egypt and Nepal. No details have been given as to when the flights will operate. Image Credit: AFP

Kuwait City: Kuwait has announced that passengers, who received two doses of the Sinopharm, Sinovac and Sputnik vaccine, can only enter Kuwait if they had taken a third dose of one of the vaccines approved by the country.

The government has approved Pfizer-BioNtech, Moderna, Oxford-AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

In addition, the government announced that they will resume direct flights from India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Egypt and Nepal. No details have been given as to when the flights will operate.

The announcements come as Kuwait slowly starts resuming regular operations at the airport. On Wednesday, the government also said that they will be increasing the number of daily passengers from 10,000 people a day to 15,000.

In the same statement, the government said that all passengers arriving in Kuwait need to present a negative PCR test conducted no more than 72 hours prior to their arrival.

Once in Kuwait, those who are vaccinated need to quarantine for seven days. If the passenger wants to end their quarantine earlier they need to show proof of a negative PCR test conducted in Kuwait after their arrival along with their vaccination certificate.

As of August 1, only fully vaccinated expats can enter the country and Kuwaiti citizens can only travel if they have received both doses of the vaccine.

Kuwaiti citizens that are exempt from the decision are pregnant women, those that can’t take the vaccine due to medical reasons and children until the age of 12.