Cairo: Kuwait will allow the return of private school teachers into the country starting from August after months of travel restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19, local media reported.
A ministerial committee tasked with tackling COVID-19 has approved a request from a Kuwaiti union for owners of private schools to allow the entry into the country of the teaching and administrative staff, Al Jarida newspaper said.
New school year
The Cabinet Assistant Secretary General for Administrative Affairs Osama Al Deij had notified the Interior Ministry of the ministerial committee’s approval of the teaching and administrative employees’ entry, starting from August 1 in preparation for the new school year, according to the report.
Steps will be taken to issue entry visas and work permits for them while observing health precautions, it added.
On May 13, Kuwait lifted a partial health curfew that lasted more than two months to limit the COVID-19 amid efforts for gradual return to normal life in the country.