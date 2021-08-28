Ministry of Health considers administering a third dose to at-risk groups by next month

People queue to receive a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at an inoculation centre in Kuwait City. Image Credit: AFP

Kuwait City: With the vaccination campaign in full swing, it is expected that the Ministry of Health would have vaccinated everybody who is eligible and who have registered within a month, local media reported.

A source was quoted as saying in a local daily that, “it is expected to reach this percentage [100 per cent] if the registration and the pace of vaccination proceeds at this speed.”

So far, Kuwait has achieved 70 per cent vaccination, according to the Minister of Health, Dr. Basel Al Sabah. It is not clear whether it means that 70 per cent of the total population is vaccinated or those eligible for the vaccine, meaning anybody above the age of 12.

With most at-risk people having been vaccinated, the Ministry of Health is mulling the decision to begin administering a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine to at-risk groups by next month.

Those that will be receiving the booster shot are organ transplant patients, oncology patients and those with low or compromised immunity.

As Kuwait is trying to reach herd immunity as soon as possible, Kuwait’s Ministry of Health has decided to administer the second dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine six weeks after the first jab.

Citizens and residents began receiving messages for their second dose appointment in the past few days.

Reports have revealed that the Ministry of Health received a new shipment of the Oxford vaccine that contains around one million doses.