Dubai: The Kuwaiti government on Monday announced the closure of all children’s activities, including summer clubs, from July 25 until further notice, to stop the spread of COIVD-19, state news agency KUNA said.
The Cabinet commissioned the Ministry of Defence and Kuwait Petroleum Corporation to put all their affiliated hospitals under the service of the Ministry of Health to support the healthcare system.
Meanwhile, the government denied rumours that have been circulated on social media about the resignation of Health Minister Dr. Basel Al Sabah. Tareq Al Mezrem, government spokesman, said: “Rumours circulating on social media regarding the Health Minister’s resignation are not true.”
Kuwait on Monday reported 1,555 new COVID-19 infections and 11 deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 infections to 374,104 and fatality tally to 2,100.