Kuwaitis queue as officials verify their vaccination certificates before allowing entry to The Avenues Mall in Kuwait City, the country's largest shopping centre, in a file picture. Image Credit: AFP
Cairo: Kuwait has reported its lowest coronavirus daily rate since February amid a fast-paced vaccination campaign against COVID-19.

The Health Ministry Thursday confirmed 1,385 new cases, its lowest since February 6.

The ministry also reported 14 more deaths resulting from COVID-19, including one that received one dose of vaccination and another that was fully inoculated, according to Al Rai newspaper.

Kuwait so far has registered a total of 382,084 virus infection cases and 2,174 related deaths.

Kuwait, a country of 4.8 million people, began its COVID-19 vaccination campaign on December 24.

The Health Ministry said that starting from next week, it will embark “gradually” on vaccinating children from 12 to 15 years against COVID-19 to ensure they will get the two doses before the new school year begins in September.

So far, Kuwait has authorised the emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech, Oxford-AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.