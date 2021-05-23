Cairo: Kuwait and the UAE are studying the possible launch of a “safe travel passageway” between the two countries for passengers who have received the jabs against COVID-19, a Kuwaiti newspaper reported Sunday.
The passageway, proposed by the UAE, aims to facilitate movement between the two Gulf countries, Al Anba reported.
The proposed conduit will serve citizens and foreign residents of Kuwait and the UAE, provided they prove they have got vaccinated or prove a negative coronavirus-detecting test result 72 hours before travel via apps authorised by the two countries or according to the precautionary measures in place in each country, the paper said, citing what it termed high-level sources.
Facilitate movement
“This builds on cooperation between the two countries and establishes a bilateral passageway for persons who have received vaccination against COVID-19 to facilitate movement between them,” one source said.
The UAE and Kuwait have launched vigorous mass vaccinations against the highly contagious ailment.