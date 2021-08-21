Kuwait City: With the health situation improving in Kuwait, Dr. Abdullah Al Mutairi, a consultant at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Jaber Al Ahmad hospital, said three COVID-19 ICU wards have closed as patient occupancy decreases.
As of Friday, there were 173 patients undergoing treatment in the ICU, as per data obtained by the Ministry of Health, a 43 per cent decrease compared to two weeks ago.
Child occupancy has also gone down, as the last child was discharged from the Jaber Al Ahmad hospital on Monday, according to Dr. Dana Al Haqan, a paediatric consultant at the hospital. She pointed out that a week ago there were around 15 children in the COVID-19 ward, compared to zero on Wednesday.
Improved situation
On Friday, the Ministry of Health recorded 226 new COVID-19 cases, which is the first time the number of cases dropped that low since January 2.
This comes as Kuwait speeded its vaccination campaign, with over 2.6 million residents and citizens receiving at least one dose of the vaccine, according to data released by the Ministry of Health.
The country is expected to have vaccinated 70 per cent of eligible residents and citizens by the end of September, as stated by Kuwait’s Prime Minister, Sabah Al Khaled Al Sabah, last week.