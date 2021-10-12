Abu Dhabi: Kuwait’s Cabinet approved on Monday the holding of licensed exhibitions and activities of a commercial nature in outdoor venues, in accordance with the special requirements determined by the Ministry of Health, local media reported.
The decision will be effective as of Sunday, October 17, the Government Communications Centre said on its Twitter account.
Starting July 27, Kuwait resumed all commercial activities without any restrictions, except for gatherings including conferences, weddings, and social events.
However, while vaccinated people are allowed access to all areas, those who have not been vaccinated are only permitted entry into pharmacies, cooperative societies, food and catering markets, government buildings, hospitals and private medical centres.
All activities for children resumed from September 1.