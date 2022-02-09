Cairo: Kuwait’s civil authorities have allowed the use of the same PCR testing document for leaving from and returning to the country, local media reported.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has said on its Twitter account that the PCR certificate issued in Kuwait can be used for travel and return to the country provided this happens within 72 hours from the time of using the sample to register for the return flight.
COVID-19 infections have begun to show a downward trend in Kuwait, dropping below the 4,000 mark after an unprecedented surge in recent weeks.
The Health Ministry Tuesday reported 3,989 new cases, bringing the country’s total to 587,102.
Two more deaths were also confirmed, raising the overall related fatalities in Kuwait to 2,513.
As part of precautions recently announced by the government to curtail the spread of the coronavirus, all arrivals in Kuwait are required to present a negative PCR conducted 72 hours before arrival. This applies to all age groups, except those under the age of six.
The Kuwaiti government has also decided to temporarily halt all social events held at indoor places starting from January 9 until February 28.