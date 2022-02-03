Cairo: Some 250 Indians, being jailed in Kuwait in different cases, will be soon repatriated to serve the rest of their terms in the homeland, an Indian envoy was quoted as saying.
A memorandum of understanding on prisoners’ extraditions was recently signed between India and Kuwait, Indian Ambassador to Kuwait Sibi George told Kuwaiti newspaper Al Rai.
The diplomat added that lists of the Indian prisoners’ names have been compiled in preparation for deporting them to the home country.
The lists have been sent to the Indian government to coordinate with prisons where those inmates will serve the rest of their terms, he said.
The ambassador met Kuwaiti public prosecutor Dherar Al Asousi with whom he discussed the prisoners’ transfer and other issues related to the Indian community in Kuwait, the paper said.
Nearly 1 million Indians reside in Kuwait, a country with a total population of around 4.6 million.