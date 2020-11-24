For fifth consecutive day, Saudi Arabia has reported less than 300 cases

For the fifth consecutive day, Saudi Arabia reported less than 300 cases pointing to the fact that coronavirus is in retreat in the country. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: Kuwait reported 402 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, raising the total to 140,795, while two fatalities were recorded over the past 24 hours took its death toll from the outbreak to 870, the country’s Health Ministry said.

The number of people hospitalised with the virus currently stands at 6,518, with 75 of them in intensive care units, said ministry spokesman Dr. Abdullah Al Sanad, adding that some 5,583 swab tests were conducted over the last day out of a total of 1,062,076 so far.

The ministry has also reported 559 new COVID-19 recoveries over the past day, pushing the total number of those to have overcome the disease to 133,407.

Saudi Arabia

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health recorded 252 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, marking a steady drop in new infections across the Kingdom.

For the fifth consecutive day, Saudi Arabia reported less than 300 cases pointing to the fact that coronavirus is in retreat in the country.

According to the ministry’s statement, 15 more patients died due to complications caused by the virus bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 355,741 and virus-related fatalities to 5,811.

The ministry also reported 495 new recoveries over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of people free from the deadly virus to 344,311 with the recovery rate climbing to 97 per cent.

All cities in the Kingdom once again recorded less than 50 new cases with Riyadh registering 33, Medina 19 and Mecca 18.

The remaining cases were detected in different cities and governorates across the Kingdom.

According to the ministry, there were 5,619 actives cases, of which 743 were critical.

Qatar

Qatar’s Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) reported today 227 new confirmed cases of coronavirus taking the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 137,642.

The ministry also recorded 212 recoveries from the virus during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of patients recovered to 134,698.

No new COVID-19 fatalities have been reported, leaving the country’s death toll at 236.

Oman

As for Oman, the Ministry of Health has registered 223 new coronavirus cases and five deaths in Sultanate.

The total cases in the country have now touched 122,579 including 113,856 recoveries and 1,391 deaths, according to ministry. In the past 24 hours, 279 recoveries were reported in addition to five more fatalities.

Bahrain

The Kingdom’s Ministry of Health has conducted a total of 10,426 new COVID-19 tests, which resulted in 181 new cases being detected among 104 expatriate workers, 69 contacts of active cases, and 8 passengers. There were 188 recoveries from COVID19, increasing total recoveries to 84,017.

There are currently 15 COVID-19 cases in a critical condition, and 24 cases receiving treatment. 1,515 cases are stable out of a total of 1,530 active cases.