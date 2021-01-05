Dubai: The 41st Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit is being held in AlUla in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday (January 5). The summit, hosted by the kingdom of Saudi Arabia headed by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, will be attended by the leaders and representatives of the member nations which include UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain.
The start of "AlUla Summit" for the Gulf Cooperation Council with a word by Crown Prince of Bahrain thanking King Salman for promoting joint cooperation between the Gulf states. Followed by a word of Deputy Prime Minister of Oman saying 'Changes and developments make it imperative for the Gulf states to coordinate positions, we express our appreciation to the leadership, government and people of Saudi Arabia'
All GCC leaders and their representatives arrived at AlUla and went to Maraya hall, where the summit will be held.
Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry arrives at AlUla following news report that Egypt will reopen airspace with Qatar.
Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrives in AlUla to attend the summit following an announcement by the kingdom to open its airspace and land border with Qatar. Tamim was received by Saudi Crown prince Mohammed bin Salman along with his delegation.
Kuwait’s Emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmed Al Sabah, arrives in AlUla, along with an official delegation to attend the 41st session of the Gulf Cooperative Council (GCC) summit.
Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry will take part in a summit of Gulf Arab leaders in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, an official source said. The summit is expected to see a formal agreement towards ending a dispute that saw Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt sever diplomatic, trade and travel ties with Qatar in mid-2017.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the UAE delegation have arrived in Saudi Arabia for the summit, WAM reported.
Deputy Prime Minister of Oman, Fahd bin Mahmoud Al Said arrives in AlUla to participate in the forty-first session of the Supreme Council of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf. He will be representing Oman Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq
The Crown Prince of Bahrain arrives in AlUla to participate in the forty-first session of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council. He was welcomed by Saudi crown prince. The Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman pointed out that the Gulf summit will translate the aspirations of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his brothers, the leaders of the GCC states in reunification and solidarity in facing the challenges in our region, asking the Almighty to perpetuate the security, stability, solidarity and cohesion of the peoples of the GCC states.