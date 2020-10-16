Dubai: Kuwait today reported the highest daily tally of new COVID-19 cases with 729 infections from five GCC nations, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Qatar.
The Ministry of Health also confirmed six more fatalities and 649 new recoveries. This brings the total cases to 114,744, including 690 deaths and 106,494 recoveries, leaving 7,485 active cases, out of which 133 that are critical in ICU.
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia registered 433 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the kingdom to 341,495.
According to the Ministry of Health, 17 more fatalities have been reported during the past 24 hours, taking total fatalities to 5,144.
A further 468 patients made full recovery, raising the total number of recovered cases to 327,795 with the recovery rate hitting 95.97 per cent. There are currently 8,556 active cases, out of which 835 are critical.
Bahrain
Bahrain’s total cases of coronavirus have now touched 76,954 after registering 333 new coronavirus cases in a single day. According to the Ministry of Health’s latest update, three people succumbed to the deadly virus over the past 24 hours, taking death toll to 290.
The ministry also announced a further 452 recoveries, pushing total recoveries to 73,013, while active cases amounted to 3,652, including 47 critical.
Qatar
Qatar registered 189 new infections, zero fatalities and 204 recoveries during the last 24 hours.
In its daily coronavirus update, the Ministry of Public Health said the country’s total infections have risen to 128,992, including 222 deaths and 126,006 recoveries.
Active cases have declined to 2,764, including 395 that are critical and are still under intensive care.