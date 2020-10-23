Kuwait has reported 812 new coronavirus infections, Saudi Arabia 383, Bahrain 304 and Qatar 249. Image Credit: Supplied

Kuwait

Kuwait today announced the detection of 812 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 120,232, the Ministry of Health said.

Ten people have succumbed to the infection following complications caused by the virus, bringing the total number of fatalities to 740.

According to the ministry’s latest update, an additional 726 patients have made full recovery, pushing total recovered cases to 111,440, leaving 8,052 active cases, including 122 that are critical receiving intensive care in ICUs.

Saudi Arabia

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia registered 383 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 14 fatalities while 397 COVID-19 patients have made full recovery over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said in its latest update.

This brings the total number of coronavirus cases in the Kingdom to 344,157 including 330,578 recoveries and 5,264 fatalities

Active cases dropped to 8,315, including 796 that are critical receiving intensive care.

Bahrain

As for Bahrain, the Ministry of Health reported 304 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall infections in the Kingdom to 79,211.

One new fatality has been reported today, taking fatality toll to 309.

There are 416 new recoveries, increasing overall recoveries to 75,840. Active cases have now stood at 3,063, out of 78 still receiving treatment, while 3,063 are critical under intensive care.

Qatar

Qatar’s Ministry of Public Health confirmed the detection of 249 new cases of coronavirus in Qatar during the past 24 hours, taking tally of infections to 130,711.

One COVID-19 patient has succumbed to deadly virus, bringing death toll to 229.

The ministry also announced 271 fresh recoveries, pushing total recoveries to 127,599.