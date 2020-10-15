Kuwait
Kuwait today reported the highest daily tally of COVID-19 cases in five GCC nations, with 749 infections, followed by Oman, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Qatar. The Ministry of Health also confirmed 8 more fatalities and 610 fresh recoveries. This brings the total cases to 114, 015, including 684 deaths and 105,846 recoveries, leaving 7,485 active cases, out of which 133 that are critical in ICU.
Oman
The total coronavirus cases in the Sultanate have jumped to 108,296 as 520 more people have tested positive for the virus. The Ministry of Health announced the death of 10 people due to complications caused by the virus, taking fatality tally to 1,071. An additional 321 patients have fully recovered, raising total recoveries to 94,229.
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia registered 472 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 341,062. According to the Ministry of Health, 19 more fatalities have been reported during the past 24 hours, taking total fatalities to 5,127. A further 507 patients made full recovery, raising the total number of recovered cases to 327,327, with the recovery rate hitting 95.97 per cent. There are currently 8,608 active cases, out of which 829 are critical.
Bahrain
Bahrain’s total cases of coronavirus have now touched 76,621 after registering 349 new coronavirus cases in a single day. According to the Ministry of Health’s latest update, three people succumbed to the deadly virus over the past 24 hours, taking death toll to 288. The ministry also announced a further 397 recoveries, pushing total recoveries to 72,561, while active cases amounted to 3,773, including 52 critical.
Qatar
Qatar registered 200 new infections, two fatalities and 218 recoveries during the last 24 hours. In its daily coronavirus update, the Ministry of Public Health said the country’s total infections have risen to 128,583, including 22 deaths and 125,802 recoveries. Active cases have declined to 2,779, including 401 that are critical and are still under intensive care.