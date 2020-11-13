Kuwait
Kuwait on Friday reported 718 new cases of COVID-19, the highest daily count in five GCC countries, raising total tally of infections in the country to 135,650.
According to the Ministry of Health’s latest update, three more patients succumbed to the deadly virus, pushing the death toll to 833. There were 751 recoveries, pushing total recovered people in the country to 126,344.
Active cases have now gone down to 8,473, out of which 110 are serious cases under intensive care.
Saudi Arabia
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health today announced the detection of 441 new cases of COVID-19, bringing its tally of infections to 352,601.
An additional 20 people have died from the virus, taking the Kingdom’s death toll to 5,625. Meanwhile, 454 patients have fully recovered, pushing total recovered people across the Kingdom to 339,568.
Active cases have continued to fall sharply as 7,408 were reported over the past 24 hours, including 804 that are critical under intensive care.
Qatar
The Ministry of Public Health today recorded 235 new coronavirus cases in Qatar, bringing the total cases in the country to 135,367.
No new fatalities were reported over the past 24 hours, leaving the fatality tally at 234. Meanwhile, 203 patients have fully recovered, pushing total people recovered across the country to 132,356. Active cases have declined to 2,777, including 291 that are still under treatment, while 36 are critical under intensive care.
Bahrain
Out of 11,801 COVID-19 tests carried out yesterday, 150 new cases have been detected among 45 expatriate workers, 99 new cases are contacts of active cases, and 6 are travel related. There were 188 recoveries, increasing total recoveries to 81,846.
There are currently 29 cases in a critical condition, and 51 cases receiving treatment. 1,985 cases are stable out of a total of 2,014 active cases.