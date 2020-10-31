Kuwait today announced that 589 more people have tested positive for COVID-19. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Kuwait today announced that 589 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 125,926, the Ministry of Health said in its latest update.

Six people have succumbed to the infection following complications caused by the virus, bringing the total number of fatalities to 779.

An additional 660 patients have made full recovery, raising total recovered from the virus to 116,862. The active cases have now touched 8,285, out of which 110 are critical receiving intensive care.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia today reported 402 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 347,282, according to the Ministry of Health.

According to the ministry, 19 more died over the past 24 hours from complications caused by COVID-19, taking the total number of virus-related fatalities to 5,402.

The ministry also announced 433 new recoveries over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of people recovered from the deadly virus to 333,842. The active cases have dropped to 8,038, out of which 776 are critical.

Qatar

The tally of COVID-19 infections has climbed to 132,556 as 213 more people have tested positive for the virus, the Ministry of Public Health said.

No new fatalities have been reported during the past 24 hours, keeping death toll at 232.

The ministry also announced 234 new recoveries, pushing total recoveries to 129,583.

Active cases have now touched 2,741, out of which 366 under treatment, and 36 are critical cases under intensive care.

Bahrain

Bahrain’s Ministry of Health announced that 204 people have tested for coronavirus in the Kingdom over the past 24 hours. This brings total number of infections to 81,466.

One more fatality has been reported today, taking the Kingdom’s tall to 320.