Total cases in five GCC countries climbs to 836,540, fatalities to 8,500

The Ministry of Health confirmed the detection of 319 new coronavirus cases and 19 deaths in Saudi Arabia over the past 24 hours. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: The total number of COVID-19 cases in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar and Bahrain has risen to 836,540 today, while the death toll has now touched 8,500.

Kuwait

Kuwait today reported 485 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths, taking the total number of confirmed infections to 138,822 and total fatalities to 859, the Ministry of Health said.

A further 587 fresh recoveries were also recorded over the past 24 hours, pushing total people recovered across the country to 130,426, according to the ministry’s latest update.

Active cases have now touched 7,537, out of which 94 are serious cases under intensive care.

Saudi Arabia

The Ministry of Health confirmed the detection of 319 new coronavirus cases and 19 deaths in Saudi Arabia over the past 24 hours.

This brings the total number of confirmed infections in the kingdom to 354,527 and virus-related fatalities to 5,729, the ministry said in latest update on Thursday.

The ministry also reported 441 new recoveries over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of people recovered from the deadly virus to 342,956, with the recovery rate rising to 96.41 per cent.

The active cases have now touched 6,842, with 796 out of which are critical cases.

Oman

The Ministry of Health registered 231 new coronavirus cases and five deaths over 24 hours in Oman. The total cases in the Sultanate have now touched 121,360, including 1,365 deaths, according to the latest update by the ministry.

A further 392 recoveries were confirmed in the last 24 hours, pushing total recoveries in the Sultanate to 112,406.

Qatar

The Ministry of Public Health announced that 208 people have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total cases in Qatar to 136,649.

No new fatalities were reported over the past 24 hours, keeping death tally at 235. A further 218 patients have fully recovered, pushing total people recovered across the country to 133,691. Active cases have fallen to 2,723, including 289 that are still under treatment, while 36 are critical under intensive care.

Bahrain

Only 174 new cases of COVID-19 were detected in Bahrain, bringing total cases in the Kingdom to 85,182. No new deaths were reported over the last 24 hours, keeping the Kingdom’s fatality tally at 337, the Ministry of Health said in its latest update.

There were 187 recoveries from COVID19, increasing total recoveries to 83,087. The new cases were detected after 9,694 PCR tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. Out of the newly detected infections, 65 are expatriate workers, 104 new cases due to contact with active cases, and 5 are travel related.