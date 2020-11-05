The Saudi Ministry of Health registered 450 new cases of COVID-19, raising the total number of confirmed infections in the kingdom to 349,386. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: The tally of COVID-19 cases in GCC countries, excluding the UAE, has climbed to 812,434 so far, as of Thursday, according to the latest updates.

Kuwait

The Ministry of Health today confirmed 795 new cases of COVID-19, pushing Kuwait’s total tally of infections to 129,638.

Five people died over the past 24 hours, taking total fatalities to 799.

According to the ministry’s latest update, 822 patients have recovered from the virus, raising total recoveries to 120,564.

The active cases have now touched 8,275, out of which 115 critically infected patients who are receiving intensive care.

Saudi Arabia

The Saudi Ministry of Health registered 450 new cases of COVID-19, raising the total number of confirmed infections in the kingdom to 349,386.

Total fatalities have now touched 5,489 as 18 people succumbed to the infection following complications caused by the virus.

The kingdom’s total recoveries climbed to 335,068 as an additional 474 patients have made full recovery in the past 24 hours.

Active cases have now hit 7,829 including 763 that are critical under intensive care.

Oman

The Ministry of Health today reported 320 new coronavirus cases and 11 more deaths in Oman. The total cases in the Sultanate have now hit 117,167, including 1,286 fatalities.

A further 465 patients have fully recovered, pushing the total number of recoveries to 107,368. The ministry renewed its call on everyone to adhere to social distancing instructions issued by the Supreme Committee.

Qatar

A further 249 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Qatar, taking its tally of infections to 133,619, the Ministry of Public Health said.

No new fatalities were reported, keeping death toll at 232, meanwhile 266 patients have made full recovery, raising total recoveries to 130,680. Active cases have now reached 2,707, out of which 304 are stable and 37 are serious cases under intensive care.

Bahrain

The Ministry of Health announced the detection of 261 new cases of COVID-19 after 11,552 PCR tests conducted cross the kingdom. This brings total cases in the kingdom to 82,624.

The new cases include 86 expatriate workers, 171 infected people after having direct contacts with active cases, and four are related to travel. The ministry announced three more fatalities, taking death tally to 327. There were 249 fresh recoveries, increasing total recoveries to 79,929.