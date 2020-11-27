Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health recorded 302 new cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the kingdom to 356,691. Image Credit: Reuters

Kuwait

329 new coronavirus infections were recorded in Kuwait in the past 24 hours, raising the total infections to 141,896 since the outbreak of the pandemic, local media reported. Two COVID-19 patients succumbed to the deadly virus, bringing the death toll to 874.

Ministry’s spokesperson, Dr. Abdullah Al Sanad, told Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) that the number of people receiving treatment in intensive care departments has reached 81, bringing the total number of cases confirmed to have COVID-19 and are still receiving the necessary medical care to 5,699 cases. He added that the number of swabs performed in the past 24 hours reached 6776, bringing the total to 1,082427 tests.

The ministry also announced that 553 infections had recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 135,303 cases.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health recorded on Friday 302 new cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 356,691.

Seventeen more patients died due to complications caused by the virus, taking the total number of fatalities to 5,857.

The ministry also reported 407 new recoveries over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of people free from the deadly virus to 345,622 with the recovery rate climbing to 96.89 percent.

Of the new cases, Riyadh recorded the highest number of cases with 70 followed by Jeddah with 28, Yanbu with 18, and Madinah with 17.

With the steady drop in the number of daily cases and the spike in recoveries, the active cases in the Kingdom also came down significantly with 5,212 reported on Friday, and out of the total, 698 were critical cases.

Bahrain

Out of 12,388 COVID-19 tests carried out yesterday, 162 new cases have been detected among 72 expatriate workers, 80 new cases are contacts of active cases, and 10 are travel related. There were 175 recoveries from COVID-19, increasing total recoveries to 84,510

There are currently 12 COVID-19 cases in a critical condition, and 29 cases receiving treatment. 1,484 cases are stable out of a total of 1,496 active cases.

Qatar

The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) today recorded 184 new cases and 172 people recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of people recovered in Qatar to 135,370

Out of the 184 new cases, 150 are community cases and 34 from travellers returning from abroad.

So far, 237 people died from the coronavirus in Qatar.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases recorded in Qatar is 138,259 and there are 2,643 active cases under treatment.