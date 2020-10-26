Kuwait’s tally of infections rise to 122,317, Qatar’s to 131,432

Saudi Arabia today reported 357 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the kingdom to 345,232. Image Credit: Reuters

Kuwait

Kuwait today confirmed the detection of 682 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 122,317, the Ministry of Health said in its latest update.

Three people have died from complications caused by the virus, bringing the total number of fatalities to 749.

A further 620 patients have made full recovery, pushing total recovered cases to 113,391. The active cases have now touched 8,177, including 122 that are critical receiving intensive care in ICUs.

Oman

The Sultanate’s Ministry of Health announced 422 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its tally of infections to 113,354.

The Ministry of Health announced 16 more deaths, taking total fatalities to 1,190, while a further 390 fresh recoveries were reported over the past 24 hours, pushing total number of recovered cases to 99,668.

The active cases have now reached 12,480, including 193 that are critical under intensive care.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia today reported 357 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the kingdom to 345,232, according to the Ministry of Health.

According to the ministry, 17 more died over the past 24 hours from complications caused by COVID-19, taking the total number of virus-related fatalities to 5,313.

The ministry also announced 361 new recoveries over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of people recovered from the deadly virus to 331,691.

With the continuous drop in new coronavirus infections, active cases have fallen to 8,228, out of which 784 are critical.

Bahrain

The Ministry of Health conducted 9,607 PCR tests that revealed 280 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours in Bahrain, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the kingdom to 79,187.

No new fatalities have been reported, keeping death tally at 312.

There are 302 new recoveries, increasing overall recoveries to 76,776. Active cases have now stood at 3,167, out of which 3,138 are stable and 29 that are critical under intensive care.

Qatar

The Ministry of Public Health today confirmed the detection of 262 new cases of COVID-19, pushing total coronavirus cases in the country to 131,432.

No new deaths have been reported, keeping death toll at 230.