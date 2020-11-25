According to the latest update by Kuwait's Ministry of Health, the new cases were detected after 6,117 PCR tests were carried out across the country over the past 24 hours. Image Credit: Reuters

Dubai: Saudi Arabia, Kuwait Bahrain and Qatar are witnessing a downward trend in the daily reported COVID-19 cases.

Kuwait

Kuwait today confirmed 422 new cases of COVID-19, one fatality and 626 fresh recoveries, taking the total number of confirmed infections to 141,217, total fatalities to 871, and overall recoveries to 134,033.

According to the latest update by the Ministry of Health, the new cases were detected after 6,117 PCR tests were carried out across the country over the past 24 hours.

Active cases have now touched 6,313, out of which 78 are serious cases under intensive care.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health reported 326 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 356,067.

The total number of recoveries has risen to 344,787 after 476 fresh recoveries were reported over the past 24 hours.

A further 14 people died due to complications caused by the virus, taking the total number of fatalities to 5,825.

With the steady drop in the number of daily cases and the spike in recoveries, the active cases in the Kingdom also fell significantly to 5,455, including 724 critical cases.

Qatar

The Ministry of Public Health announced the detection of 209 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total cases in Qatar to 137,851

One more fatality was reported over the past 24 hours, taking the death tally to 237. A further 252 patients have fully recovered, pushing total people recovered across the country to 134,950. Active cases have fallen to 2,664, including 268 who are still under treatment, while 36 are critical under intensive care.

Bahrain

Bahrain is witnessing a downward trend in new COVID-19 cases, with only 179 cases reported over the past 24 hours, bringing total cases in the Kingdom to 86,016, the Ministry of Health said during a press conference.

No new deaths were reported over the last 24 hours, keeping the Kingdom’s fatality tally at 339.

The active cases have now dropped to 1,510, out of which 1,500 are stable, 28 still under treatment and 10 critical cases under intensive care.