Kuwait

Kuwait today announced the detection of 760 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 124,666, the Ministry of Health said in its latest update. Four people have succumbed to the infection following complications caused by the virus, bringing the total number of fatalities to 767 on Thursday.

The ministry also announced a further 552 patients who have made full recovery, raising total recovered from the virus to 115,475. The active cases have now touched 8,424, out of which 104 are critical receiving intensive care. The new cases were detected after 8,174 PCR tests were conducted over the past 24 hours, pushing the total number of people tested across the country to 905,133.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia reported 435 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, up 19 on Wednesday’s figure of 416, the Ministry of Health. The fresh cases were detected as 58,561 PCR tests were conducted over the past 24 hours. The ministry revealed that 15 patients have died from complications caused by COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. This brings the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 346,482, while total fatalities climbed to 5,363. An additional 455 new recoveries were reported over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of people recovered from the virus to 333,005, with the recovery rate rising to 96.11 per cent.

Once again, all cities in the Kingdom recorded less than 50 new cases with Medina reporting 47 followed by Mecca and Riyadh with 46 cases each, and Yanbu with 33 infections. The remaining cases were detected in different cities and governorates across the Kingdom.

There are currently 8,114 active cases, out of which 776 are critical.

Bahrain

Bahrain conducted 11,774 COVID-19 tests revealing 257 new cases, pushing total number of infections in the Kingdom to 81,022. The Ministry of Health announced one fatality, taking death toll to 317, while 276 fresh recoveries were reported over the past 24 hours, increasing total recoveries to 77,697. The active cases dropped to 3,008, including 20 critical cases still under intensive care.

Qatar