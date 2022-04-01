Dubai: An Asian expat has been sentenced to 10 years in jail for forcing a compatriot into prostitution, Bahrain's media reported.
Another Asian man has been also sentenced to seven years for helping the first suspect bring the Asian girl into Bahrain to force her into prostitution. Both men have been also fined BD2,000 and deportation after the completion of their jail terms.
The two suspects have been arrested after the Asian girl fell off the third floor of a building she was living in while trying to escape from the two men. The girl is said to have survived the fall but sustained some serious fractures and bruises.
The victim said she came to Bahrain 8 months ago and worked for her sponsor for 5 months, but she was tricked into working in hospitals and hotels for higher salary. However, she found herself trapped in an apartment by the first accused and was forced into prostitution.
She added that she tried to escape by scaling down the building by holding on to a pipe but fell down and sustained serious fractures and injuries. She was transported to a local hospital.